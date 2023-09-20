TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — For the next month, many Sunset Beach parking lots and beach access points will be closed in Treasure Island.

An emergency beach dune restoration project begins Wednesday.

“Over on the beach here, you couldn’t see all of these rocks,” Treasure Island Commissioner Beth Wetzel said. “The walkover — there was sand underneath it.”

A sand dune system that had been in place for decades was washed away overnight by Hurricane Idalia.

The city needs the community’s cooperation to make a comeback.

“The residents and the property owners have been very supportive of this,” Wetzel said. “They realize that we’re all here for the beach and we want the public to come over and enjoy our beach but we’ve got to get it back together.”

Many beachfront homeowners signed three-year easements to allow construction crews to pass through their yards.

City officials said they have collected about 40% of signed easements.

“It’s going to be messy for a while. The staging areas will be in our public parking lots,” Wetzel said. “It’s going to look like frontloaders, dump trucks, all kinds of big construction equipment.”

This project stretches a mile down Gulf Boulevard.

Repairs have begun at the Sunset Beach Pavillion and will continue north toward Caddy’s. Restaurants and businesses along Sunset Beach will remain open through construction.

If you own property in the impacted area and have not signed a construction easement yet, contact city officials. They can be reached at (727) 547-4575 x 230.