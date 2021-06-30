Sunrunner seeking feedback on buses that will run from downtown St. Pete to beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is hosting a meeting on Wednesday with city, county, and state leaders to hear from the public about the SunRunner.

The SunRunner is the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) set to connect downtown St. Pete with the beach community. Buses are expected to be up and running by 2022.

The group said they want to hear the publics’ ideas and thoughts about how to ensure that future development along the new SunRunner transit line is done in a way that encourages equity and reflects the diverse makeup of our community.

The SunRunner Rising Development Study team hosted the virtual Equity Forum Wednesday afternoon.

Part of the focus of the SunRunner Rising Development Study development is developing neighborhoods to make sure they’re transit-friendly.



“St Petersburg is a vibrant, diverse city. But we know that building a city of opportunity for all is continual work,” said Dr. Kanika Tomalin, Deputy Mayor and City Administrator of St. Petersburg. “The SunRunner Rising Equity Forum is an excellent way to partner to build an even brighter, more equitable future for our community. My thanks to PSTA for leading the way on this important initiative.”



On the Zoom meeting, the public was invited to engage with staff and each other about how to build more equitable development along the SunRunner line. The Equity Forum welcomes all ideas about development, mobility, business support, and neighborhood character along the SunRunner corridor – through the lens of equity.



If you couldn’t join Wednesday’s forum you can still submit your ideas and questions to SunRunner@psta.net. You can watch the full recordings from the Equity Forum at the SunRunner Rising site.

