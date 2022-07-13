TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) announced the launch date of the SunRunner on Wednesday.

The SunRunner will connect St. Pete Beach with downtown St. Petersburg and will be the first Bus Rapid Transit of its kind in the Tampa Bay area.

The service will begin on Oct. 21 and will be free for riders for the first six months of operation.

The SunRunner features semi-dedicated lanes, limited stops and safety enhancement for riders, including level boarding platforms and crosswalks.

The line runs 10.3 miles and will include 30 stations with buses running every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes in the evening.