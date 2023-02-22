PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — After a successful launch, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) Board of Directors extended the SunRunner’s free rides program for another six months.

The six-month fare-free period was going to end on April 30 but will now be extended until November.

The PSTA said ridership has exceeded 260,000 passengers, with each month showing growth in ridership.

“We have seen an amazing response from the community regarding the SunRunner, it now has the highest ridership in our system,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “Riders have been using the service to get to work, medical appointments and to our award-winning beaches. To continue to offer the SunRunner free, we will be able to attract even more passengers to enjoy our easy and convenient service.”

This summer, PSTA said it will expand its new contactless fare payments system. Once SunRunner begins charging fees, all fares will be accepted on the cashless SunRunner system.

PSTA said it will also offer discounted fares for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The SunRunner cruises past traffic in its own lane. During peak times, users can expect service every 15 minutes. The 10-mile route offers 30 stops and connects customers to some of Pinellas County’s most visited destinations.