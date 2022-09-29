TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – As Hurricane Ian hit South Florida with heavy rain and wind, many who stayed behind sheltered from the storm.

That included a group of flamingos at Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg.

The botanical garden tweeted that their animals were “safe with staff on site to see them through the storm” and in the post, attached a photo of their flamingos having a “hurricane party” in the bathroom.

The Gardens have existed for more than a century and are one of the oldest roadside tourist attractions in America.