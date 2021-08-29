Suncoast Animal League helps rescue over 20 dogs, puppies from Louisiana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 20 dogs are safe from Hurricane Ida Sunday night and are now in the Tampa Bay area.

Suncoast Animal League teamed up with St. Landry Parish Animal Control, located in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, to take the dogs out of the storm’s path and bring them here to Suncoast’s shelter in Palm Harbor.

After making a 12-hour trek, these hurricane dogs are now seeking shelter and safety in Tampa Bay, including a mom and her seven 6-week-old puppies.

According to Suncoast Animal League, all dogs and puppies received from Louisiana have thankfully found foster homes across Tampa Bay.

If you’d like to help or would like to help foster another four-legged friend, please email foster@suncoastanimalleague.org.