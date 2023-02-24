PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A taser was deployed in the midst of a school fight at Seminole Middle School Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said an altercation broke out between two students during a lunch period on Wednesday. By the time several students joined in, school administrators and a School Resource Officer rushed in to intervene.

“Due to the severity of the situation and to ensure safety of all, the Shcool Resource Officer determined it was necessary to utilize a taser,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The tased student was given medical attention after the incident was resolved. The student is said to be safe.

“Violence is not tolerated in Pinellas County Schools,” the sheriff’s office added. “Students involved in violent behavior face discipline according to the Student Code of Conduct and possible legal consequences including arrest, as determined by law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office said they are also aware of rumors spreading on social media about a possible threat at Seminole Middle and High School as a result of Wednesday’s fight.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies thoroughly investigated all tips and determined the threats were unsubstantiated. Additional sheriff’s deputies and Schools Police were allotted to several campuses in response.