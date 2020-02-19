Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater condo complex

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspicious smell prompted the evacuation of condo complex in Clearwater on Wednesday.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue was called to the On Top of the World condos in the 2300 block of Jamaican Street around 7 a.m. after residents complained of an odor.

Officials said crews were working the roof of the building and the “smell of glue or an adhesive had permeated many of the units.”

Firefighters have brought in large fans to air out the fumes and evacuated dozens of people living on the third floor. Some residents on the first and second floors also left their condos, according to the officials.

No illnesses were reported, and the residents have since returned to their homes, officials said.

