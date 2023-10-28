PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two drivers were arrested for street racing on Gandy Bridge in Pinellas County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lexton Ravaee, 18, driving a 2022 Ford Mustang, and Nathan Polito, 21, driving a 2019 Ford Mustang, were traveling side-by-side heading west on the bridge at 45 mph.

Then, they quickly accelerated to 130 mph in an attempt to outdistance each other.

Around 10:56 p.m., both Ravaee and Polito were pulled over. An FHP trooper drove the men to a nearby jail both on a $150 bond.