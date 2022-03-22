TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man has landed behind bars after allegedly streaking naked across the fairway during the Valspar Championship on Sunday.

According to an affidavit, Mark Taylor Lynn, 33, was “willfully and unlawfully unclothed” and “highly intoxicated” when he ran onto the fairway in front of a crowd of spectators at the Innisbrook Golf Course around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lynn’s actions “caused a disturbance and hindered the game of play,” the affidavit said.

He was arrested for disorderly intoxication and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Further information was not immediately available.