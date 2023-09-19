CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement and wildlife officials helped rescue a manatee that was stranded near Clearwater on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Clearwater Police Department, the agency’s marine unit responded to the stranding on Bird Island at around 9 a.m., along with officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

(Clearwater Police Department)

(Clearwater Police Department)

(Clearwater Police Department)

The female manatee measured in at nearly 11 feet long, according to Clearwater police. Officials doused her with water to keep her skin hydrated in the Florida sun while they assessed her health.

The manatee was loaded onto a fabric stretcher and, with the help of about a dozen people, was slowly carried to the nearby Intracoastal Waterway. She was returned to the water about 90 minutes after officials were called to the stranding.