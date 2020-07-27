Still no sign of missing mom and daughter from St. Petersburg, search to continue Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Family, friends and co-workers of Angela and Alexis Jolley plan to continue searching for the missing mom and daughter Tuesday afternoon.

They are planning to meet near the Bay Pines VA Hospital where Angela never showed up for work last Thursday morning.

8 On Your Side has learned from a family member that Alexis did not have a scheduled shift Thursday at the Madeira Beach Winn Dixie where she’s working while home from college in Arizona.

Another piece of the mystery adding to the family’s growing concern is that the mom and daughter have plane tickets to Maine on Tuesday, July 28.

An older family member who lives with the mom and daughter is the last person to report seeing them last Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. at their residence, St. Petersburg Police told 8 On Your Side.

Police are not saying much about the women’s disappearance other than this remains an active missing persons investigation and they’re seeking tips from the public.

“It’s easier to hold on to hope the first couple of days,” Alexis’ sister Desiree Cook told 8 On Your Side. “As it goes on you don’t know like your mind will take you everywhere.”

The search continues for missing St. Petersburg mom and daughter Angela and Alexis Jolley.

Cook drove in Sunday from Hardee County to join the search in the St. Petersburg area for their missing dark blue 2018 Toyota Camry with a Florida plate, Y33DGE.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t found anything but just the support is amazing,” Cook said.

Both of their dogs, a Bichon male named Alex and a female American Eskimo named Onyu, are missing, too, family said.

Alexis graduated from the Keswick Christian School in 2019.

“While at Keswick, Alexis was loved by her classmates and teachers. Her mom, Angela Jolley, is a wonderful lady, who strongly supported her daughter,” Superintendent Nick Stratis said in a statement sent to 8 On Your Side. “Both Alexis and Angela are a part of the Keswick family and we were all very saddened to hear of their recent disappearance. Keswick’s entire community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni have been lifting them before the Lord for safety and protection. We hope to hear very soon that they are safe and well.”

New: Keswick Christian School in St. Pete shared this statement with @wfla about their missing 2019 graduate Alexis Jolley and her mom Angela Jolley.



"We hope to hear very soon that they are safe and well," Superintendent Nick Stratis said.

A prayer circle, with social distancing in place, is scheduled for Tuesday night at the school in St. Petersburg.

“The past couple of days i’ve literally been sick to my stomach,” Alexis’ aunt Kimberly Cioffi said.

She told 8 On Your Side she spoke with police and she’s concerned they have yet to develop any leads.

“The detective is on the case,” Cioffi said. “Nothing has come up so that’s a little disturbing.”

It is also why the family continues pleading for the public’s help to solve the mystery of the missing mom and daughter.

“If you see this Alexis and Angie, just know that we love you and we want you to come home, you don’t have to be afraid to say where you are or what’s going on, just tell us,” Cook said. “And if anybody has any information please just come forward.”

A Facebook page was set up with pictures of Angela and Alexis, as well as the two dogs, in hopes someone will recognize them or to post any updates on the search for them.

If you know their whereabouts, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

