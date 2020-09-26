State Road 590 shutdown as Clearwater police seek hit-and-run driver

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department are searching for a hit-and-run driver following a crash on State Road 590 on Friday evening.

State Road 590 is shut down between West Virginia Lane and Thomas Drive as traffic homicide investigators are on scene.

Police say one car and two motorcycles were involved in the crash, and the car fled the scene afterward. One of the motorcyclists was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle that left the scene is possibly a dark-colored BMW with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call 727-562-4242.