TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A StarLite cruise hit a bridge in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard were called to the Corey Causeway around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday for a possible vessel crash.

Deputies said the vessel struck the southwest portion of the bridge. There did not appear to be any significant damage to the vessel or bridge, according to officials.

Authorities in St. Pete Beach said the vessel hit the Corey Causeway due to the loss of one engine, high winds and rapid currents.

St. Pete Beach officials said there were 94 passengers and 19 crew members onboard. Two people reported minor injuries.

Eagle 8 flew over the bridge on Wednesday. Traffic appeared to be flowing normally on the bridge.

The StarLite Sapphire ship was docked nearby. However, officials did not say which StarLite vessel was involved in the crash.