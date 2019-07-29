Standoff situation in Pinellas Park ends with suspect shot after threatening SWAT team

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A standoff between the Pinellas Park SWAT team and a man barricaded inside a home with a gun ended with SWAT shooting the man after he threatened to shoot officers.

Pinellas Park police were called to a home on 100th Avenue North around 10:30 a.m. Monday about a subject barricaded inside with a firearm.

The man did not live in the home and was a guest of a woman who did. The woman, her adult daughter, and a four-year-old child managed to escape.

SWAT negotiators attempted to have the man come outside peacefully, however he threatened “to shoot an officer”.

Just before 4:30 p.m. SWAT units used and an armored vehicle to push open the front door of the home in an attempt to further contact with the man inside suspect.

After a few moments, the man exited and then reentered the home with a handgun in his hands. The man did this several times before exiting the home for a final time still with the handgun in his hand shooting in the direction of officers.

A SWAT sniper shot the man and he was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

The Pinellas Park Police Department did not release the name of the man and the officer involved in the shooting.