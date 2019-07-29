Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Standoff situation in Pinellas Park ends with suspect shot after threatening SWAT team

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A standoff between the Pinellas Park SWAT team and a man barricaded inside a home with a gun ended with SWAT shooting the man after he threatened to shoot officers.

Pinellas Park police were called to a home on 100th Avenue North around 10:30 a.m. Monday about a subject barricaded inside with a firearm.

The man did not live in the home and was a guest of a woman who did. The woman, her adult daughter, and a four-year-old child managed to escape.

SWAT negotiators attempted to have the man come outside peacefully, however he threatened “to shoot an officer”.

Just before 4:30 p.m. SWAT units used and an armored vehicle to push open the front door of the home in an attempt to further contact with the man inside suspect.

After a few moments, the man exited and then reentered the home with a handgun in his hands. The man did this several times before exiting the home for a final time still with the handgun in his hand shooting in the direction of officers.

A SWAT sniper shot the man and he was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

The Pinellas Park Police Department did not release the name of the man and the officer involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss