Standing water, damage left behind after storms pass through Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – With the cold front moving through the Tampa Bay area, there were fast moving thunderstorms Saturday morning, leaving some damage and heavy rains.

With the rain gone, temperatures are dropping into the 30s and 40s tonight and into Sunday.

There were gusty winds, heavy rains and lightning in Clearwater.

“All of a sudden there was lightning everywhere big, big lightning strike like that,” said Mark Hofmans, who got stuck in the storm.

Hofmans is visiting from Belgium. He said he was driving in a foot in a half of water along Gulf Boulevard when the heavy rain began.

“The police came and said, ‘you have to stop now,’” he said. “It was pouring down. I’ve never seen it before.”

The storm left standing water on the roadways with cars speeding through. There was also empty beaches with white caps in the Gulf.

“It just came like crazy and the roads were flooded, and we were afraid to drive through,” said Kevin Hadlich, who got stuck in the storm.

Hadlich is in town from Minnesota. He also got stuck in the sudden downpour. He said this quick moving storm beats the weather where he’s from.

“It’s -5 in Minnesota today so this is glorious,” he said.

Further north in Hernando County, the western part of the county was under a tornado warning Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service said its radar spotted a waterspout seven miles of Weeki Wachee Gardens.

Now that there’s a drop in temperatures, so you’ll want to bundle up. There is a freeze warning is in effect for all all of Hernando and Citrus counties.

There is also a wind chill advisory is in effect across all of Tampa Bay.