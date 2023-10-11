ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department released video of persons of interest in a brawl and shooting that happened Saturday in downtown St. Pete and left seven people injured.

The video shows who police identified as a suspect, wearing a blue Sierra basketball jersey with the name “James” on the back. The person is believed to be between 17 and 20 years old.

Police interviewed him as a “person of interest” earlier in the week and he was released. He’s now considered a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police also said there are seven other men who are wanted for questioning in the shooting. Those people were identified by police in a video with red arrows.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a group of men began fighting on the sidewalk of 3rd Street North off of Central Avenue.

Shots were fired during the fight, and three people were hit by gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office. Four other people had other minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS.