TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg is the 11th most underrated attraction in the United States, according to a new study.

Hawaiian Islands, a luxury beach rental website, analyzed 17,000 Tripadvisor reviews to find the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America.

The website used the reviews for destinations in all 50 states and ranked them by how many posts labeled the attraction as “overrated” or “underrated.”

A total of 32 out of 1,000 reviews marked Sunken Gardens as “underrated,” putting it at number 11 on the list.

The top ten list of underrated attractions in America included:

Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens – Washington, D.C. National Postal Museum – Washington, D.C. Richard H. Driehaus Museum – Chicago, IL Capitol Reef National Park – Capitol Reef National Park, UT Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, NJ The Morgan Library & Museum – New York City, NY Green-Wood Cemetery – Brooklyn, NY Japanese Tea Gardens – San Antonio, TX Theodore Roosevelt National Park – Medora, ND Fort Point National Historic Site – San Francisco, CA

Universal Studio’s Volanco Bay in Orlando was rated the most overrated tour spot in the US, according to the method used by Hawaiian Islands, with 39 out of 1,000 reviews using the term.

Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven rounded out the top 10, while the Clearwater Marine Aquarium took the 15th spot on the list.

