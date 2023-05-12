ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are scheduled to start St. Petersburg’s largest-ever concrete pour on Friday night. The work is for the foundation of the Residences at 400 Central.

Once complete, the condominium complex will be the tallest building on Florida’s Gulf Coast. It spans an entire city block in the heart of downtown St. Pete.

“I think St. Pete is a beautiful city and people recognize that,” said project executive Chris Lewis of Suffolk Construction. “There’s a lot of influx of people moving into the St. Pete area from other states, I think this project will be a symbol of that.”

Plans for the 46-story high rise include 301 units, retail and office space. The concrete pour is the final step to complete the structure’s foundation.

“It’s going to be 6,500 cubic yards of concrete, over 5 million pounds of rebar,” Lewis said.

Crews will utilize 650 trucks during the concrete pour. The trucks will pull material from four different plants around the area. It will then be poured over 90 pilings drilled 180 feet into the ground.

“That mat of concrete turns into the foundation for the super structure and then we begin going vertical with the structure,” Lewis said.

The planned schedule for the concrete pour:

Trucks begin staging: 7 p.m. Friday

Concrete pour begins: 9 p.m. Friday

Concrete pour concludes: 4 p.m. Saturday

During the process drivers should expect delay on roads around the project, including:

Central Avenue

1st Avenue North

1st Avenue South

4th Street South

5th Street South

“We’ve worked very closely with the City of St. Petersburg to minimize the impact on residents with traffic,” Lewis said.