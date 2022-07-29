TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg food truck and restaurant have entered a competition called “Hype the Havarti Food Truck Challenge” in an attempt to win $20,000 to give back.

Company Castello is giving food truck owners the opportunity to win the money in the contest that runs through Sunday.

Fo’Cheezy’s celebrity Chef Robert Hesse has created a new menu item called “NOTORIOUS Havarti P.I.G.,” which, according to their Facebook page, is a “southern cornflake crusted pork cordon bleu stuffed with uncured ham and Castello Creamy Havarti Cheese, candied bacon, onion bacon jam, green apple and baby arugula slaw then bedded down on even more Castello Creamy Havarti Cheese, and grilled to perfection on sourdough bread smothered in bacon fat whipped butter.”

If the food truck wins with its new sandwich recipe, Fo’Cheezy will get the grand prize of $20,000 and Havarti for a year.

According to Fo’Cheezy, if they win, all the money will be donated to Knowledge of Self Awareness Academy (KOSA) manhood training.

On Wednesday, Fo’Cheezy posted on Facebook that due to “overwhelming sales during the #hypethehavarti competition,” they weren’t going to wait for the $20,000 in prize money if they win and decided to make an impact before the winner is announced.

The Facebook post showed ten Foot Locker gift cards and a promise of a live video at 2 p.m. Friday showing the shopping trip for ten kids in Tampa.

Chef Hesse has previously told News Channel 8 about his charity called “No Kids 86’ed.”

“No kid left behind, no kid out of need, whether is be scholarships, parks, backpacks, school supplies, giving toys away,” Hesse explained. “And originally it was – let’s create a place where 2% of sales goes back to the community we serve and uplift. And also reignite entrepreneurship, train the untrainable and give the jobs to people that nobody wants to give jobs to, because you have to pass the torch to somebody.”

Those who love Fo’Cheezy can go online to cast their vote for the “NOTORIOUS Havarti P.I.G” grilled cheese now through Sunday.

Fo’Cheezy will be hosting a “hype event” on Saturday, where they will be giving out 50 free meals at Dr. Carter G. Woodson K-8 school, located at 2312 E. Yukon Str., Tampa.

The Castello website said the winner will be announced in August, but did not give a specific date.