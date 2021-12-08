St. Petersburg’s first Comic Con to bring sci-fi, fantasy, cosplay to city

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of Comic Conventions don’t have to wait until summer in Tampa to get their fix of all things nerdy.

St. Pete Comic Con is a two-day convention featuring comics, sci-fi and fantasy, anime, cosplay and more at the Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg, Jan. 8-9.

“St. Petersburg is an eclectic, ultra-cool place with zillions (not a real word) of comic con fans and cosplayers who want our enchanting city to host a con. And now their wishes have come true,” the convention’s website says. “Sure, St. Petersburgonians (also not a real word) love other cities’ conventions, but it’s past time for St. Petersburg – a world-wide destination city — to have a high-end comic convention.”

The convention fill feature a cosplay contest on Saturday. Those who enter the contest will be featured in Florida Cosplay Digital Magazine and winners will receive a spotlight feature. More information, including more on prize money, is coming soon.

Current guests include anime voice actors Erica Schroeder and Mike McFarland, comic artist and writer Mike Grell, comic artist Alex Saviuk, guest cosplayers @Avera_Cosplay and @Dark.Lady.Cosplay and more.

A one-day pass for the convention is $20 and a weekend pass is $30. Children under 9 get in free.

St. Pete Comic Con is presented by Florida Comic Cons, a website that covers conventions and cosplays throughout the state.