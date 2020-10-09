St. Petersburg’s Chihuly Collection plans ‘Drag Docent Tour’ for National Coming Out Day

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (WFLA) – Although the Chihuly Collection could not host its annual “Drag Docent Tour” during the weekend of the pride festival this year, it has now thankfully found a way to revive it the evening before National Coming Out Day.

On Saturday, the subsidiary of the Morean Arts Center will kick off a virtual tour, with limited in-person attendees, of Dale Chihuly’s internationally beloved glass works, some of which dangle like magnificent, shimmering Christmas trees from the ceiling.

As you will learn in the video above, this glittery excursion will be led by a drag queen named Ms. Bak Lava, and, if you enter Friday night, you can even pick up a rainbow-boa-wrapped box of cocktail mixes and snacks to enjoy during the ride.

And because of the tie to National Coming Out Day, proceeds will go directly to Metro Inclusive Health.

For more information, you can head here.

