St. Petersburg’s Chihuly Collection plans ‘Drag Docent Tour’ for National Coming Out Day

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (WFLA) – Although the Chihuly Collection could not host its annual “Drag Docent Tour” during the weekend of the pride festival this year, it has now thankfully found a way to revive it the evening before National Coming Out Day.

On Saturday, the subsidiary of the Morean Arts Center will kick off a virtual tour, with limited in-person attendees, of Dale Chihuly’s internationally beloved glass works, some of which dangle like magnificent, shimmering Christmas trees from the ceiling.

As you will learn in the video above, this glittery excursion will be led by a drag queen named Ms. Bak Lava, and, if you enter Friday night, you can even pick up a rainbow-boa-wrapped box of cocktail mixes and snacks to enjoy during the ride.

And because of the tie to National Coming Out Day, proceeds will go directly to Metro Inclusive Health.

For more information, you can head here.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss