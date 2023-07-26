KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersrbug woman is missing after a yacht caught fire early Wednesday in Key West.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the 70-foot Viking yacht caught fire around 12:10 a.m. at the Peary Hotel & Marina on Stock Island.

Deputies said two men, ages 58 and 21, were also on the boat with the 51-year-old woman when the fire started.

The men were airlifted by the Trauma Star to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the family was in the Florida Keys for lobster mini-season. The two-day season started Wednesday.

Another family of four was on the boat, however, they escaped the boat uninjured.

The Monroe County Fire Rescue said the boat was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene. They battled the fire for about three hours.

The sheriff’s office said its dive team and TowBoat U.S. crews are searching for the woman. They said there are working in hazardous conditions where the vessel sank in the marina.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.