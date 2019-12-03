St. Petersburg woman loses wedding ring in world’s largest Christmas maze

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – What was supposed to be an enchanted night for a St. Petersburg woman quickly turned into a nightmare.

Jessica Garvin and her husband Tommy were feeling the Christmas spirit last Friday when they went to visit Enchant Christmas, the world’s largest Christmas light maze, at Tropicana Filed.

Garvin tells 8 On Your Side the night turned sour after she noticed her 14-karat gold wedding band was missing.





“At the event less than 5 minutes, barely saw anything and it’s gone,” she said.

Garvin recalls having the ring on her finger when she entered the stadium.

“We aren’t certain if it was a movement – I was playing with my niece a little bit who is 7. We don’t know,” said Garvin.



The couple even went back to search for the ring in the light of day. They also posted on Reddit to put out an SOS on the priceless piece of jewelry.



“Every time I looked at that ring, it was beautiful to me. It reminded me of my husband and my marriage,” said Garvin.

Now the Garvins, who got married this past January, hope someone will find and return the lost ring just in time for their one-year anniversary.





“It’s something that means a lot to us. It will bring a lot of sadness to us If we don’t find it. Hopefully this is only part of the story and the other part is the return of the ring,” she said.

If you find or have information about Jessica Garvin’s ring, please email her at jessandtommygarvin@gmail.com.

