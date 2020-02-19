St. Petersburg woman facing child neglect charge involving 10-month old baby girl

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is behind bars facing two counts of child neglect involving a 10-month old baby girl.

Investigators say 24-year old Kierra Lang lives in the Jordan Park housing area. On Monday, the management conducted a walkthrough of her residence and found the baby on the second floor with no one watching her. The child also appeared malnourished and was in a dirty diaper.

According to the arrest report, the child also had a broken bone in her lower leg.

The managers contacted police who were finally able to get in touch with Lang. Lang told investigators, a friend was supposed to be watching the child while she did laundry.

Yolanda Fernandez, with the St. Petersburg Police Department, couldn’t say how long the child had been left alone. She did tell Eight on Your Side, that child and two others were taken into custody by the Department of Children and Families.

Lang remains in the Pinellas County jail on a $40,000 bond.