St. Petersburg woman facing child neglect charge involving 10-month old baby girl

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is behind bars facing two counts of child neglect involving a 10-month old baby girl.

Investigators say 24-year old Kierra Lang lives in the Jordan Park housing area. On Monday, the management conducted a walkthrough of her residence and found the baby on the second floor with no one watching her. The child also appeared malnourished and was in a dirty diaper.

According to the arrest report, the child also had a broken bone in her lower leg.

The managers contacted police who were finally able to get in touch with Lang. Lang told investigators, a friend was supposed to be watching the child while she did laundry.

Yolanda Fernandez, with the St. Petersburg Police Department, couldn’t say how long the child had been left alone. She did tell Eight on Your Side, that child and two others were taken into custody by the Department of Children and Families.

Lang remains in the Pinellas County jail on a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes"

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery"

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area"

Legislature Questions the Security of University Research

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislature Questions the Security of University Research"

Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley"

80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment

Thumbnail for the video titled "80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment"

Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion"

Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City"

8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman"

Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!"

62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss