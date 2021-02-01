St. Petersburg woman charged with starting house fire with a child inside

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is facing felony arson and child neglect charges after police say she set fire to a bed in the master bedroom of her home, while a child was in another room.

According to a report from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the fire happened at a home at 894 Rafael Blvd in the Snell Isle subdivision on Friday night.

Police are being careful about what they release, so as not to identify the child. But the arrest report indicates 39-year old Livia Ganiko got into an argument with the victim, who left the home.

The report states Ganiko called the victim and threatened to burn down the house. It goes on to say she sent the victim a picture of a bed burning. There is also a 911 call of her saying that she burned down the house.

The house did not burn down, but fire and smoke did significant damage to the home and its contents.

Neighbors in this normally quiet community are in shock. Martha Waddell is one of them.

“It’s very surprising because it is so quiet,” said Waddell “I feel troubled myself, for everybody involved. Especially the child.”

Deputies released Ganiko from the county jail after she posted a $55,000 bond. A judge ordered that after her release, she wears a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim. She has no prior criminal history in Pinellas County.