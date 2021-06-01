St. Petersburg woman accused of trying to run over two other women

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Ashkea Taylor is still in shock. She had just gotten out of surgery on Saturday and was home when the woman came for her.

“She just speeded, those are her tire tracks right there,” said Taylor, pointing at the black marks on the ground. “She just speeded up and she came up and she told me she said, xxxxx I’m going to kill your xxxxx.”

Ashkea Taylor describes the moments that a car came at her on Freemont Terrace S. in St.Petersburg on Saturday night.

“I could have been killed. And she said she was going to kill me,” said Taylor. “She told me she was going to kill me.”

Taylor’s relative was also almost hit and had to jump out of the way of the speeding Honda Accord.

The whole incident was captured on Taylor’s Ring doorbell on Saturday night in front of Taylor’s home on Freemont Terrace South in St. Petersburg. Taylor says initially she didn’t know who the woman was, but later learned it is a woman who is now dating her ex-husband.

Police responded to the scene and arrested 25-year old Itiahna Shanae McLaurin and charged her with two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. The two victims suffered scrapes, but weren’t otherwise injured. Deputies released McLaurin on Sunday after she posted a $10,000 bond.

Court records show that St. Petersburg police officers arrested McLaurin in August after she drove her car into her sister. Prosecutors dropped that case, but Taylor says she’s not going to let that happen this time.

“I’m not dropping any charges,” said Taylor. “I’m pursuing and I’m going to every court date. And I’m requesting for jail time. “

8 On Your Side knocked on McLaurin’s door but no one answered. We did reach her by phone but she declined our request for an interview.