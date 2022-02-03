St. Petersburg woman accused of cutting locks, stealing from lockers at YMCA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman is behind bars after police say she stole wallets, valuables and car keys from multiple lockers at a local gym.

The alleged thefts happened at the Jim and Heather Gills YMCA on 1st Avenue South. According to police, she went to the facility twice.

According to court documents, 30-year old Cyreath Marcella Moore went to the gym on Jan. 26 and stole keys and a wallet from two lockers. Investigators believe she left the facility and went to the parking lot, trying to track one of the victim’s cars down by using the key fob. After locating the car, police say she opened it and stole the victim’s wallet, then proceeded to use his credit card at a nearby Popeyes restaurant.

Officers arrested Moore on an unrelated theft case on Jan. 27. While investigating that case, police say they discovered numerous stolen credit cards and other stolen items.

Moore posted bond the day after her arrest on that charge.

Just a few days later, on Jan. 31, she returned to the YMCA and visited the men’s and women’s locker rooms, court documents say. In these cases, investigators say she cut locks off of locked lockers before stealing belongings.

YMCA staff members had been on alert after what happened and were watching for Moore. When she returned on Wednesday, they alerted police who came and arrested her, the court document say.

Moore is now facing petit theft, burglary and fraudulent use of identification charges. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office website, she does have a prior criminal history with arrests for burglary, battery and grand theft.

Deputies are holding her in jail on a $30,000 bond.