St. Petersburg welcome tower on Howard Frankland Bridge to be destroyed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Drivers traveling along the Howard Frankland Bridge may notice something missing this fall.

The pink and blue tower welcoming motorists to St. Petersburg will be torn down to create space for traffic flow, and won’t be relocated. It will be destroyed, city officials said.

Businessman Bill Edwards funded construction of the $600,000 tower in 2012 to welcome delegates and guests to St. Petersburg for the Republican National Convention.

Its removal will make way for an expansion of the bridge, which should be completed by 2026.

City spokesman Benjamin Kirby said the tower will come down sometime this fall, and that Mayor Rick Kriseman has considered placing signage at other entry points around the city.

LATEST STORIES: