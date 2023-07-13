ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg residents have the chance to weigh in on proposed utility rate increases.

Over the next few months, city council members will meet to consider adjustments to sanitation and various water utility rates for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.

St. Pete residents can voice their opinion about the proposed changes at a public hearing on Sept. 7, before the adoption is put up for a vote. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Here’s a look at the proposed rate changes, according to the City of St. Petersburg website:

Service Current FY 2023 Rate Proposed FY 2024 Rate Change Sanitation $31.04 $32.36 $1.32 Potable Water $31.21 $33.85 $2.64 Wastewater $56.18 $63.22 $7.04 Stormwater Find your stormwater tier on your current bill or in the Stormwater Review and Appeals Portal Tier 1 $7.33 $7.95 $0.62 Tier 2 $13.76 $14.93 $1.17 Tier 3 $21.60 $23.44 $1.84 Tier 4 $32.24 $34.98 $2.74 Reclaimed Water $31.39 $34.06 $2.67

Estimated monthly increase based on the typical customer’s utility bill:

Stormwater Tier 1 Customers: $14.29 increase

Stormwater Tier 2 Customers: $14.84 increase

Stormwater Tier 3 Customers: $15.51 increase

Stormwater Tier 4 Customers: $16.41 increase

“Utility fees support the continued efforts to increase the capacity and reliability of St. Pete’s water resources, sanitation, and stormwater utilities,” the city’s website says. “Fees also support the operations, maintenance, and infrastructure of those utilities. Utility fees are vitally important in supporting St. Pete’s aging infrastructure, most of which has reached or exceeded its design lifespan.”

For more information about utilities in St. Pete, visit the city’s website.