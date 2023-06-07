ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Golfers in the Tampa Bay area will soon have another venue to check out.

Construction is underway on the Topgolf located at 220 Carillon Parkway North in St. Petersburg.

The venue is slated to open this summer. So far, an opening date has not been officially set.

The St. Petersburg Topgolf will hire more than 400 full and part-time associates throughout the next year.

The location is currently hiring and looking to fill several positions. Topgolf is offering a $300 sign-on bonus for some hires.

To learn more about the venue, visit Topgolf’s website.