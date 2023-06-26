ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Topgolf location is opening its doors this week.

The new venue, located at 220 Carillon Parkway North in the Carillon office park, will feature 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and a rooftop terrace. It will open Friday, June 30.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball’s flight path and distance. Games are also half-off every Tuesday.

The location will be the company’s eighth in Florida. Topgolf has venues in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Lake Mary, Miami – Doral, Miami Gardens, Orlando and Tampa.

“We’re working every day to make the game of golf more accessible, more diverse and more fun, and we invite our neighbors in the Pinellas County community to show us your best – or worst – swing. Either way, as long as you’re having a blast,” Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray said.