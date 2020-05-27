St. Petersburg to provide free meals to kids during summer break

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Kids will be able to get free meals while Pinellas County Schools are closed for summer break.

The. St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department and Health St. Pete have partnered with Summer BreakSpot for the city’s Summer Food Program.

The program provides free, nutrionally balanced meals for kids 18 years or younger during break.

It runs from June 1 through Aug. 7 at several locations throughout the city. Some locations serve breakfast and lunch, while others only serve lunch.

No application or registration is required to receive a free meal.

Due to CDC guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, all meals will be served as grab-and-go meals in an effort to keep staff and patrons safe.

The program is offered at the following locations: