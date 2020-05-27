St. Petersburg to provide free meals to kids during summer break

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Kids will be able to get free meals while Pinellas County Schools are closed for summer break.
The. St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department and Health St. Pete have partnered with Summer BreakSpot for the city’s Summer Food Program.
The program provides free, nutrionally balanced meals for kids 18 years or younger during break.
It runs from June 1 through Aug. 7 at several locations throughout the city. Some locations serve breakfast and lunch, while others only serve lunch.
No application or registration is required to receive a free meal.
Due to CDC guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, all meals will be served as grab-and-go meals in an effort to keep staff and patrons safe.
The program is offered at the following locations:
- Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., lunch only, noon to 1 p.m.
- Camp Redbird at Azalea Recreation Center, 1600 72nd St. N., serving breakfast and lunch from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
- Campbell Park Recreation Center, 601 14th St. S., serving breakfast and lunch from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
- Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center, 4301 13th Ave. S., serving breakfast and lunch from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
- Dell Holmes Park, 2741 22nd St. S., pavilion no. 1, serving lunch only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Frank Pierce Recreation Center, 2000 Seventh St. S., serving breakfast and lunch from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
- Gladden Park Recreation Center, 3901 30th Ave. N., serving breakfast and lunch from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N., serving breakfast and lunch from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Johnson Community Library, 1059 18th Ave. S., serving lunch only from noon to 1 p.m.
- Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave. S., serving breakfast and lunch from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Main Library, 3745 Ninth Ave. N., serving lunch only from noon to 1 p.m.
- Roberts Recreation Center, 1246 50th Ave. N., serving breakfast and lunch from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Shore Acres Recreation Center, 4230 Shore Acres Blvd. NE., serving breakfast and lunch from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
- South Community Library, 2300 Roy Hanna Dr. S., serving lunch only from noon to 1 p.m.
- TASCO Center for Teen Technology, 1320 Fifth St. N., serving breakfast and lunch from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Thomas “Jet” Jackson Recreation Center, 1000 28th St. S., serving breakfast and lunch from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Walter Fuller Recreation Center, 7891 26th Ave. N., serving breakfast and lunch from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Willis S. Johns Recreation Center, 6635 Dr. M.L. King Jr. St. N., is serving breakfast and lunch from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.