St. Petersburg teen in need of bone marrow transplant

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg teen needs help to live a longer and healthier life.

14-year-old King Grant was diagnosed with Chronic Granulomatous Disease before he turned two. What he needs right now is a bone marrow transplant.

His mother Latasha Grant says her son’s name has been on national registries for more than a decade, but they haven’t had any luck so far.

Now, she’s sending out kits to potential donors using her own money, but it’s hard finding a match.

“We need more African Americans,” Grant said. “A lot of Caucasians are on the bone marrow registries so it’s hard to find a match for King. So we need African Americans 18-55 years old, healthy.”

Grant describes her son as funny, and loving. He’s passionate about baseball, but he’s had to give it because of the rare genetic disorder. He’s currently not in school, and is fighting an infection that doctors are running out of medication for.

“It’s a lot he can’t do so we need the bone marrow match so he can try to live his teen life,” Grant said.

A GoFundMe for the family is making its way around social media, which King is grateful for.

“Glad there are people who want to help me get better,” Grant said.

Grant is leaning on her faith in this challenging time.

“Tell a friend to tell a friend, if you can’t be a donor for King at least share it with someone who can,” Grant said. “We definitely need a miracle.”