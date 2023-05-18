ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Artwork created by a St. Petersburg elementary school student could be destined to land on the homepage of the most visited website in the world — Google.com.

In January, the tech company asked students across the nation to submit their ideas for the 15th annual Doodle for Google contest. K-12 students were invited to answer the prompt “I am grateful for…” through their art.

Iman Haddouche-Miranda, a homeschooled student from St. Petersburg, was chosen as this year’s Florida State Winner. Iman was selected among tens of thousands of submissions from the 4-5 grade age group.

Before Iman’s artwork can be displayed to the masses, he must first become one of the five national finalists. From there, one finalist will become the national winner and find their artwork displayed on Google.com for one day.

The winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization.

“We were amazed by the submissions we received,” a Google spokesperson said. “Across ages, students showcased what they appreciate most in thoughtful and intentional ways.”

Iman’s artwork, titled “I want to be me,” and his response to the prompt “I am grateful for…” can be found below.

Drawing by Iman Haddouche-Miranda (Courtesy of Google)

“I am grateful for my community that nourishes me. I was bullied so much in school that my mom has to homeschool me. My mom found a community that understands my unique abilities. Our community programs have given me opportunities to discover who I can be, and at the same time I can be who I am.”

You can visit doodle4google.com to see the full gallery of all 55 state and territory winners and vote for the national finalists.