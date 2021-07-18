St. Petersburg shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in St. Petersburg on Sunday night, authorities said. 

The St Petersburg Police Department responded to reports of a person shot at 1028 8th Avenue South just before 6:30 p.m.

Detectives learned that there was an altercation and an adult man was shot. He was taken to Bayfront Health where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss