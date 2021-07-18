St. Petersburg shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in St. Petersburg on Sunday night, authorities said.

The St Petersburg Police Department responded to reports of a person shot at 1028 8th Avenue South just before 6:30 p.m.

Detectives learned that there was an altercation and an adult man was shot. He was taken to Bayfront Health where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.