TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some St. Petersburg homeowners affected by Hurricane Idalia qualify for disaster relief funds provided by the state.

The city received a $600,000 chunk of the $416,955,100 approved by the Florida legislature last year in HB-1C.

Eligible residents can receive the funds through the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Program, which temporarily expanded eligibility to residents with hurricane-related needs. To qualify, an applicant must have been impacted by the storm and have an income limited to 30%, 50%, 80%, and 120% area median income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the City of St. Petersburg, the funding will be awarded as a forgivable loan, secured by a recorded mortgage and promissory note up to $100,000. It is a zero percent interest rate loan with five, 10, and 15-year loan terms.

Disaster funds may be used for the following purposes:

Rehabilitation, new construction, or any other eligible activities as provided under Florida Statutes or as authorized by the city. Assistance will only be provided for repairs not covered by insurance or other disaster programs

Purchase of emergency supplies for eligible households to weatherproof damaged homes

Interim repairs to avoid further damage; tree and debris removal required to make the individual housing unit habitable

Payment of insurance deductibles for rehabilitation of homes covered under homeowners’ insurance policies

Rental and utility assistance for eligible applicants

Mortgage and utility assistance for eligible applicants

“I am grateful for the tireless work of our entire Pinellas Delegation on behalf of the St. Petersburg communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia,” Mayor Kenneth T. Welch said in a statement. “The passage of HB-1C provides significant relief and additional funding to residents in our coastal communities still recovering from this serious storm. As the 2024 State Legislative Session commences, I look forward to working with our representatives in Tallahassee to ensure that recovery and resiliency remain priorities over the coming weeks.”

To find more information or to apply, visit the City of St. Petersburg website.