ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to a man pacing on the walkway over the interstate at 27 Avenue North carrying a large knife.

According to police, the man would not respond to officers or negotiators. After about 45 minutes, they say, he advanced toward officers and one of the officers shot him.

The man is in critical condition. No officers were injured.

