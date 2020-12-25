St. Petersburg police sergeant surprised by son for Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Police Sgt. Church got quite the surprise on Christmas morning.

Sgt. Samora Church’s son, Private 2nd Class Daeveon Oliver, went to basic training July. He not only completed basic training but he stayed for additional specialized training.

Private 2nd Class Oliver did his basis training at Fort Jackson. He graduated from Pinellas Park Highschool in May 2020 and was in the First Responder Academy

After being unable to attend his swearing-in and graduation because of COVID, his mom wasn’t expecting him home until January.

With a little help from his family and St. Petersburg Police Department lieutenants, he showed up at headquarters, just in time for the holidays, to surprise Sgt. Church!

We hope the Church family and all of our local law enforcement have a fantastic Christmas.