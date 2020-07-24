St. Petersburg police searching for missing mother and daughter

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing mother and daughter.

According to police, Angela and Alexis Jolley were last seen at 11:30 PM, on July 22 at their home in St. Petersburg.

Family members say it is highly unusual for them to disappear without letting anyone know. Police say Alexis did not show up to work and their phones were found at their residence.

Police believe the two women could be in Angela’s black 2018 Toyota Camry.

If you know their whereabouts, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss