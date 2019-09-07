St. Petersburg police searching for missing infant and grandfather

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing baby and his grandfather.

7-month-old Sevyn Griffin and 59-year-old Alvin Burden Jr. were last seen early Friday morning dropping off Griffin’s grandmother near the intersection of 5th Street South and 24th Avenue South.

No one has seen them since Friday morning and police are very concerned for their safety. Police say they have family in Tampa and could have left St. Petersburg.

They were riding in a dark blue 2010 Chevy Traverse, with a crack in its left rear bumper. The license plate is BSE-F56.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Petersburg Police department at 728-893-7780, as soon as possible