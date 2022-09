ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a missing 72-year-old man, who they said has not been seen for two days.

Emmanuel Miller walked away from his home near 13th Ave. N. and 58th St. on Friday at noon. He was wearing white sweatpants with a black stripe down the legs.

St. Pete police said he walks with a cane and may be confused.

If you’ve seen him, you’re asked to call St. Petersburg Police, 727-893-7780.