ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are looking for a missing senior last seen Friday, according to a silver alert.

Police said Randolph Walton, 80, is believed to be lost and traveling near Jacksonville while driving a red Chevrolet Colorado with the tag 17ABCY.

Walton is said to have a condition that could make him disoriented.



If you know where he is, call the St Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.