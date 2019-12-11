St. Petersburg police need help identifying suspect in murder

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a suspect in the recent murder of Jason Carr on Dec.9.

While it is difficult to see his face clearly, police believe someone will recognize the man.

Carr was taken to Bayfront Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to police.

If anyone has information about this case please call 727-893-7780 or you can send an anonymous message by texting “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411.