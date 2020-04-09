Breaking News
St. Petersburg police K9s get body armor donation

Pinellas County

K9s Johnny, Bane and Stark (Courtesy St. Petersburg Police)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Three K9 officers at the St. Petersburg Police Department will be protected by bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a donation.

Non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. will donate the vests to K9s Johnny, Bane and Stark.

The vests are sponsored by 2019 Fallen K9 Hero fundraiser.

Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

The donation to provide one vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is located in Massachusetts. Its mission is to provide these vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since it began, the nonprofit has provided over 3,830 U.S. made, custom-fitted protective vests in all 50 states.

