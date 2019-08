ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Sad news to report today as the St.Petersburg Police Department says one of their police K9’s has passed away due to a brain tumor.

K9 Nero had been apart of the department since May 2014.

In a Facebook post, the St. Petersburg Police Department called Nero “A dedicated and faithful servant of the police department and the City since May 2014.”

Rest In Peace, K-9 “Nero”For the last five years, Officer Cooper and K-9 “Nero” have tracked, sniffed out and arrested… Posted by St. Petersburg Police Department on Monday, August 5, 2019

Thank you for your service Nero.