St. Petersburg police investigating shooting death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of 4th Ave. S.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Mitchell Collins was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A suspect was located and taken into custody. According to police, the two knew each other and got into an altercation prior to the shooting.

Police say the public is not believed to be in any danger at this time.

The investigation is underway and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department by calling 727-893-7780.