St. Petersburg police investigating drive-by shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Police say they received a call about the shooting around 8:28 p.m. The incident happened at the 4600 block of Emerson Avenue South between 46th Street South and 47th Street South.

According to police, a house, car and victim outside were hit as part of the drive-by shooting. The victim was shot in the foot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information on the motive, suspect or the suspect’s vehicle has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

