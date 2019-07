ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tonight, two men are behind bars accused in a shooting outside a convenience store in St. Petersburg.

Police say Antonio Ruffin opened fire in front of the Food Max store on 18th Avenue South.

Ruffin allegedly hit Darrell Simmons Jr., who has life-threatening injuries.

His brother, Eric Ruffin, was also charged with aiding the crime.