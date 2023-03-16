ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg City Council members will vote on whether to approve a rezoning plan that allows up to four residential units to be built on a typical-sized, single-family lot.

According to Elizabeth Aberneth, Director of Planning & Development Services for the city, the plan provides alternative housing options with a lower price per square foot compared to costs for a detached, single-family home.

“15th Avenue South, 22nd Avenue South, so it’s the streets that line our neighborhoods that would allow development,” Abernethy said.

The multi-unit housing would be allowed within 175 feet of the centerline of major streets. Occupants would rely on alleys for access and parking.

“It could be in the form of two-unit buildings with garage apartments in the back or one building that had four units,” Abernathy shared. “What’s key to this is we have design standards so that the scale, the height of these buildings, is consistent with single-family homes.”

Abernathy said the design standards will help the units fit in with the character of each neighborhood.

However, nearly 3,000 people had signed a petition against the rezoning plan by Thursday afternoon. Stephanie Pitts fears the rezoning would negatively impact her Crescent Heights neighborhood.

“Where are these people going to park?” Pitts asked. “They’re going to then start intruding into the neighborhood and when they have friends or family over, they’re going to be parking into the neighborhoods, blocking the alley.”

A final meeting on the plan will be held on March 23 where council members are expected to vote. If approved, the changes will take effect immediately.